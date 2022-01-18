Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescuing 30 stranded civilians who were stuck on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Tuesday. (UNI) By Daily Excelsior - 19/01/2022 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescuing 30 stranded civilians who were stuck on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Tuesday. (UNI) Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescuing 30 stranded civilians who were stuck on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Tuesday. (UNI)