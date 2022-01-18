Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescuing 30 stranded civilians who were stuck on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Tuesday. (UNI)

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescuing 30 stranded civilians who were stuck on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Tuesday. (UNI)
Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescuing 30 stranded civilians who were stuck on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Tuesday. (UNI)

Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) rescuing 30 stranded civilians who were stuck on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Tuesday. (UNI)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR