Army Recovers Pak-Made Arms, Ammunition From J&K’s Poonch

DE Web Desk

Jammu, June 15: Army troops on Thursday recovered arms, ammunition and other Pakistan-made material along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources said Army Sarla Battalion recovered arms, ammunition and other material during a search operation on forward area in the Poonch district.

The recovery included one Ak-74, nine magazines, 468 rounds, two 7.62 mm pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds, six grenades, two daggers, two bags, pouches, shovel, wire cutter and Puller.

Other recoveries included smartphone, Garmin Etrex, Thauraya Solar Charger with bag, power bank with charging cables, four batteries, two trousers, shirts, rain caps, hand gloves, socks, swimming goggles, undergarments, masks.

The medicines included four syringes (Inj Sys Pvt Ltd, Gadoon Amazai, Pak), First Aid Bandages, ten IBUPROFIN Tabs (Abbott Lab (Pak Ltd Landhi, Karachi), 20 Paracetamol tabs (GSK ltd, Karachi), four Inj Voren (Asian Continental Pvt Ltd, Karachi Pak), 20 Aceclofanac Tab (SJNG Fazul, Karachi, Pak), four Dressing 10×10 cm (Dr S Pharma Industries, Chichawatni, Pak), Betadine bottle, six Bandages, a packet of Toffees, packets of Dry Fruits, Cellophane Tapes, Lighters Pens and Nylon Ropes (Small).