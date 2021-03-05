Arms, Ammunition recovered in Jammu’s Mahore area, one person arrested

Third recovery in area within a week: Police

REASI: Security Forces on Friday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in Mahore area of Jammu, officials said.

A police spokesman said that in the continuous anti-militancy operations in Mahore area on the basis of specific information received in case FIR No 05/2021 of police station Mahore registered under sections U/S 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123, 124 IPC, on January 1 this year, one person namely Reyaz Ahmed son of Nazir Ahmed resident of Kundedhan Chassana, aged 21 years, was arrested by team of police station Mahore.

“On sustained interrogation in presence of Executive Magistrate Mahore, he disclosed that he has hidden a cache of arms and ammunition in a hideout located between Makhidhar and upper Shikari ridge of Tehsil Mahore of District Reasi,” the statement said.

“A joint search operation of Jammu & Kashmir police and army was launched in the area and during search two UBGL/ MGL grenades, one Chinese grenade, two .36 grenade, one ammunition round of RPG, three mortar bombs, two kilograms gun powder, two hundred and fifty grams explosive powder, thirty bullets of Insas rifle, twenty bullets of sniper, thirty bullets of AK47 was recovered from the hideout.”

Police said that investigation so far revealed that this cache of arms and ammunition was to be delivered to some person from Gool of district Ramban.

“It has also been revealed that this consignment was sent by LeT commander Khobaib (original resident of Doda and now based in Pakistan),” the statement said, adding that Khobaib has been continuously trying to send money and arms in the Jammu region and has also been trying to revive militancy activities in the Chenab valley by recruiting young boys for LeT. “This is the third big recovery within a week in the area,” the statement said.

It said that the operation was conducted by police team of police station Mahore led by SHO Mahore Rattan Singh under the supervision of SDPO Mahore, Khalid Ashraf and under the overall supervision of Additional SP Reasi, Surjeet Bhagat and SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.