Pulwama, Sept 17: In a joint search operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army have recovered arms and ammunition including four pistols at Telangam village in Pulwama district.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Tuesday, three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)
Arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in J&K’s Pulwama
Pulwama, Sept 17: In a joint search operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army have recovered arms and ammunition including four pistols at Telangam village in Pulwama district.
Editorial
Address issues of Katra Development Authority
Incomplete irrigation schemes in Kathua