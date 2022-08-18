Arms, ammunition dropped by Pakistani drone recovered in Jammu

Jammu, August 18: Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered arms and ammunition dropped by a Pakistani drone in Toph village near the international border.

According to Police, a case was registered on February 24, 2022 at Arnia police station regarding recovery of arms and ammunition dropped by Pakistani drone. One accused, belonging to Jammu, made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner/handler Mohd Ali Hussain alias Qasim has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Al Badr.

He was then brought before the court on production from Jail and subsequently police remand was taken.

Police said during sustained questioning, the accused confessed to his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been concealed.

In order to recover the weapons, a police team, along with the magistrate concerned went to the spot one after the another.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said, “Though no recovery was made at the first place but at the second place in Toph village (near the International Border) in Phallian Mandal area, a packet of arms, ammunitions and explosives were recovered. When the packet was being opened, the accused attacked one of the police officials and snatched his service rifle. He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot.”

“In retaliation, the accused got injured and was shifted to Governmnet Medical College Jammu along with an injured police official. The injured terrorist later succumbed to his injuries,” said the official.

The dropped packet was then scrutinized with the help of the Bomb disposal squad. An AK rifle, magazines, 40 AK rounds, a star pistol, pistol rounds, and Chinese small grenades were recovered from the packet.

The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited. (Agencies)