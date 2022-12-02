Arms, Ammunition Along With Narcotics Recovered in Baramulla: Police

Baramulla December 02 :Police along with army on friday have recovered arms and ammunition, besides 10 packets of Herione along LoC in Kamalkote Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

A senior police officer told that a joint team of Police and 8RR of army recovered arms, ammunition and contra band substance in Kamalkot area.

The officer further said that two AK 74 rifles, two Pistols, 117 AK rounds and 10 packets of Narcotics (Herion) were recovered from Kamalkote area of Uri.

