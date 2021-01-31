Arms, ammo recovered from shop in Sangrama

BARAMULLA: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in a shop at Sangrama in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Bandipora police said that following the arrest of an Over Ground Worker (OGW) a few days back in Arigam Bandipora, the arms and ammunition was recovered in Sangrama Shop after the Special Operation Group (SOG) team and police started searches in the shop.

They recovered “five grenades, 20 rounds and a pistol from a shop in Sangrama Sopore”.

Police officials said that a case has been registered in Police Station Arigam and further investigation has been set up.