ARMA for retaining of pillar numbers on Jammu-Akhnoor Road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 24: The Akhnoor Road Market Association (ARMA) has requested the Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jammu Smart City Corporation Limited to retain the pillar numbers on the Akhnoor Road flyover as permanent landmarks, rather than removing them for beautification purposes.

The ARMA emphasized that the construction of the new flyover has transformed the landscape and landmarks of Akhnoor Road, making it challenging for both locals and customers to locate shops.

Previously, the Association said, landmarks like trees, park gates, and drains helped people navigate the area. However, the flyover’s construction has made the region look uniform, causing confusion.

“Even delivery vehicles faced difficulties in finding the right destinations due to the absence of visible pillar numbers,” ARMA President, Puneet Jamwal said while addressing media persons here.

He noted that over the years, people have adapted to using pillar numbers as their new reference points and have updated their addresses accordingly.

“But the recent efforts by the Municipality and Smart City authorities to colour the pillar walls and alter the numbering could once again perplex people and disrupt their ability to establish landmarks,” Jamwal said.

He said that while the ARMA appreciates the Government’s beautification initiatives, it is of the opinion that erasing the pillar numbers could lead to more confusion for locals and shoppers who frequent the commercial area on Akhnoor Road.

The Association expressed happiness about the beautification efforts but urged the authorities to consider the proposal to maintain pillar numbers as permanent features in the address for the convenience of the community.

Jamwal was flanked by senior office bearers of the Association including Pankaj Chibber, Rajesh Gupta, and Anadhi Gupta in raising the concern.