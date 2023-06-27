ARIPL bags new solar project in Bangladesh worth $130 mn

Hyderabad, June 27 : Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL), part of the $1.75 billion Amara Raja Group, has accomplished a significant achievement by securing a new solar project in Bangladesh.

This venture serves as ARIPL’s entry into the international solar market, marking a new milestone for the company.

ARIPL in a release on Tuesday said the scope of the project, valued at $130 million, consists of Engineering, Design, Supply, Installation, and Commissioning of a 100 MW (AC) Solar PV Power Plant and will be funded by the EXIM Bank of India.

ARIPL in collaboration with Premier Solar Powertech, a leading manufacturer of solar modules in India, secured the project from Rural Power Company Limited (RPCL) in Bangladesh.

The project spans 326 acres at Madarganj in Jamalpur District and will be completed in the next 18 months.

After the project is commissioned, ARIPL will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services for two years, along with warranty spares and consumables.

Vikramadithya Gourineni, Director, Amara Raja Infra Private Limited said, “It is an extraordinary achievement for the Amara Raja Group to secure this contract amidst stiff competition from industry giants.

In a short period of time, we have taken on some of the biggest renewable energy projects in India, and with this project, we can establish ourselves as a serious player in the international market as well.”

“Over the past many years, we have proven ourselves as a trustworthy partner with high integrity and a commitment to delivering critical projects as per customer timelines. With this project, we have got an opportunity to replicate our success in the international market as well,” added Dwarakanadha Reddy, Head – Power Division at ARIPL.

With this win, ARIPL solidifies its reputation as a leading player in the renewable energy sector, both domestically and internationally. Last year, the company had bagged India’s first green hydrogen fuelling station project being commissioned in Leh by NTPC and the first 400 KV GIS project from GSECL.

With the current project of 100 MW (AC) in Bangladesh, the company now has a solar portfolio of 1 GW in pipeline.