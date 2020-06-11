AR Rahman to score and co-produce Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘No Land’s Man’

LOS ANGELES: Award-winning music composer AR Rahman has joined the film “No Land’s Man”, starring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as a co-producer and composer.

“No Land’s Man” will be directed by well-known Bangladeshi director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki whose film credits include “Television” and “Doob: No Bed of Roses”, featuring Irrfan Khan.

According to Variety, the film, a joint production of US, India and Bangladesh, chronicles a South Asian man’s journey that becomes complicated when he meets an Australian woman in the US.

“Time always gives birth to new worlds, new ideals. The newborn world has new challenges and new stories to tell. This is one such story,” the Oscar winner, who made his debut as producer with last year’s musical romance “99 Songs”, said.

Nawazuddin, whose credits include films like “The Lunchbox” and web series “Sacred Games”, said he is delighted to have Rahman on board.

“The filming experience for this project was challenging but a fulfilling one. AR Rahman’s brilliance will definitely make the film richer,” the actor said.

The movie also stars Australian theatre actor Megan Mitchell in her feature debut and Bangladeshi musician-actor Tahsan Rahman Khan.

“No Land’s Man” won the MPAA and Asia Pacific Screen Awards’ Script Development fund in 2014; was part of the Asian Project Market at Busan; and was chosen as the best project at India’s Film Bazaar the same year.

Shot in the US, Australia and India, the film is predominantly in English with some dialogue in Hindi and Urdu.

The post-production of the film was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AGENCIES)