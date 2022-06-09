Appointment of athletes: J&K Govt frames sub-committee

JAMMU, June 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government framed a sub-committee to scrutinise the applications for an appointment of outstanding sportsperson in various Government departments.

As per the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports on June 6, the sub-committee will look into the applications received in the J&K Sports Council from the sportsperson.

An official said that the sub-committee will draft a proposal for submission to the Committee to be constituted by the General Administration Department for appointment of sports persons and submit its report/proposal within a week’s time.

The sub-committee, as per the order is to be headed by J&K Sports Council secretary Nuzhat Gul as its Chairperson while Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Joint Secretary, J&K Sports Council, Bashir Ahmand, Joint Director, Kashmir, Directorate of YSS, Mohammad Ayub Dar, Under Secretary to Government, YSS Department will be its members.

“The Chairperson may also invite other representatives as special invitees while the sub-committee will frame the proposal for the committee vis-vis the year for which the candidate has opted, and the available Gazetted/Non- Gazetted vacancy,” he said as per the order.

The committee will also determine the sports merit to place the candidates in order of the points secured, will make clear mention in the proposal for considering the appointment of those candidates who could not be considered for the period 2014-21, in the year 2022 only, if they fulfill the eligibility criteria laid out so that year-wise allotment of posts vis-vis applicants can be examined.

“Any of the candidates if they require relaxation in age or other qualifications, criteria of eligibility, clear mention needs to be made for further examination in GAD along those lines,” said an official. (Agencies)