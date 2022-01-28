Apple reports record quarterly revenue at $123.9 billion

New Delhi, Jan 28: Riding high on demand from China and other key markets, Apple has posted 11% year-on-year jump in its revenue to $123.9 billion for the quarter ending December 25, 2021.

“The company posted an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.10,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple’s revenue from China grew 21% year-on-year to $25.78 billion during the quarter under review.

As per the financial statement of the company, Apple’s iPhone revenue grew 9% year-on-year to $71.62 billion from $65.59 billion in the same period previous financial year.

Its totals sales from Mac increased from $8.67 billion to $10.85 billion in the quarter under review. The American smartphone giant’s revenue from iPad, however, declined 14% year-on-year to $7.25 billion as against $8.18 billion.

Revenue from wearables, home and accessories saw uptrend during this period.

This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,? said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of the company’s common stock.

The very strong customer response to our recent launch of new products and services drove double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, and helped set an all-time high for our installed base of active devices, said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO.

These record operating results allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time, added Maestri.

