APP seeks Coal Ministry intervention on non-issuance of e-permits by Chhattisgarh Govt

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: Association of Power Producers (APP) has sought Coal Ministry’s intervention in the matter of non-issuance of e-permits by Chhattisgarh for transporting dry fuel to independent power producers (IPPs).

The industry body has written the letter to the Coal Secretary on August 17, 2020, requesting “intervention to advise the concerned offices of Chhattisgarh state mine/mineral department to start issuing e-permits for coal transportation to IPPs on priority”.

APP has also written a similar letter to the Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh on August 17, 2020.

The body stated in the letter that if such unwarranted actions of the Chhattisgarh state mine/mineral department continue, then the only resort left for IPPs would be to rely on imported coal to meet their requirements.

This would go against the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat which the government of India has outlined, it added.

Coal companies supply coal under agreements such as memorandum of understanding and e-auction through road/ washery modes to IPPs by issuing delivery orders (DO).

On the basis of the DOs, coal company/coalfield manager as well as the consumer/representative submit a duly signed Format-A to state mineral department for issuance of and e-permit.

Such a permit is issued for allowing transportation of coal from the mine to IPP or from mine to the washery operator for onward despatch to end-use IPP as the case may be.

Without this e-permit, no coal movement can be initiated as it is considered as a violation.

“In the instant case, such ‘e-permits’ are not being issued by the Chhattisgarh state mining/mineral resource department to the consumers especially the IPPs, for unknown and unspecified reasons,” APP stated in the letter.

However, same e-permits are being issued to the state power generating companies, APP alleged.

Despite the IPPs having paid the coal value and having arranged for necessary transport arrangements, as well as having valid DO from coal companies, they are still being restricted from moving/transporting their own coal on account of non-issuance of e-permits by Chhattisgarh state mine/mineral department – which is totally irrational, it said. (PTI)