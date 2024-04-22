Apni Party Will Back Sajad Lone In Baramulla: Bukhari

Srinagar, April 22: Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari on Monday announced unconditional support to Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone in Baramulla parliamentary seat of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone had urged Bukhari on Saturday to extend support and defeat the National Conference from the Baramulla constituency.

Lone is contesting against the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah.

Addressing a press conference Bukhari announced unconditional support to the PC chairman.

Spread over 18 assembly segments, the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat would be one of the keenly watched contests as electoral dynamics in the constituency has changed after delimitation. (Agencies)