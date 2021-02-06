CPI (M) candidate unanimously elected as maiden DDC Chairperson in Kulgam

SRINAGAR: CPI (M) candidate was on Saturday unanimously elected as first District Development Council (DDC) chairman of Kulgam district while as National Conference (NC) bagged seats of DDC vice chairman and Chairman Municipal Council.

Official sources said that CPI (M) candidate Mohammad Afzal who is also District Secretary CPI (M) and won DDC elections on Pombai seat, was unanimously elected as the first DDC chairman of Kulgam as he was supported by all the 13 candidates.

They said National Conference Candidate Shazia Poswal, who won DDC elections from Manzgam seat was elected as Vice Chairman unanimously.

Besides, in Municipal elections, NC got the seat of Chairman Municipal Council as well, they added.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) senior leader and former MLA Kulgam, M Y Tarigami in a tweet congratulated the winning candidates and thanked the candidates for their unanimous support.

“Congratulations to Comrade M Afzal of our party CPIM for being elected as DDC chairman of district Kulgam and Shazia Jan of NC as vice chairman.

We thank and appreciate the cooperation of all the elected DDC members of Kulgam for consensus and unanimity,” Tarigami tweeted.