AP appoints SMC Mayor Mattu president of youth wing

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu was on Tuesday appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (AP) youth wing.

A spokesman of the AP said that party today constituted its Youth Wing for Jammu and Kashmir with seven nominations in the first phase.

These appointments were proposed by the respective provincial bodies and were announced after being approved by party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.

Mattu, AP leader and Mayor SMC has been appointed as the President of the Youth Wing for J&K while Mir Tajamul Ishfaq and Raqeeq Ahmad Khan have been appointed as the Vice Presidents of Youth Wing.

He said Muzaffar Hussain Reshi and Abhay Bakaya have been appointed as the General Secretaries for Kashmir and Jammu provinces, respectively.

Khalid Rathore has been appointed as Provincial President (Kashmir) and similarly Gourav Kapoor has been appointed as Provincial President (Jammu) of JKAP Youth Wing, he said.