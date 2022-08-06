AOI successfully performs rare lung surgery

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: American Oncology Institute (AOI) at ASCOMS Hospital, Jammu achieved a milestone by successfully performing a rare lung surgery.

The procedure was led by Dr Avinash Rajra, Consultant Surgical Oncology, AOI and Dr Sujeet Bhat, Consultant Surgical Oncology, AOI with the support of the anesthetic team led by Dr Atul Sharma, Consultant Anesthesiologist, AOI and Dr Khuram Malik, Senior Resident Anesthesiologist, AOI.

The patient diagnosed with Squamous Cell Cancer in lungs can now breathe easily without coughing up blood. The operative technique of the advanced modern stapler proved to be much more secured and efficient than the traditional surgical knots, especially around the large blood vessels coming directly from the heart.

Adding yet another feather to its cap, AOI performed 200+ major oncological surgeries with positive outcomes in the last year. AOI at ASCOMS Hospital has been routinely performing thoracic oncology procedures with the most advanced surgical technologies offering precision cancer care.

Commenting on the successful surgeries, Dr Neeraj Bishnoi, Regional COO, AOI, said, “With the latest technology, AOI is committed to offering best-in-class clinical expertise, technological superiority, and service excellence for patients in the J&K region.”

Dr Avinash Rajra said, “AOI is the first and only exclusive Cancer Hospital in Jammu offering precisioncancer care. We take pride in our systems & process that deliver international standards of cancer care based on the state-of-the-art technology and most advanced medical practices.”

Dr Sujeet Bhat said, “Lung cancer contributes 6.9 per cent of all new cancer cases in the country. Seeking timely consultation to a thoracic or lung surgeon is the key to surviving and thus the only way to prevent fatality.”