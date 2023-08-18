Anusandhan Foundation’ Aims At Equitable Funding, Democratisation Of Resources: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: “Anusandhan National Research Foundation” (ANRF), passed by the Parliament last week, aims at equitable funding and democratisation of resources in research and academics.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh while delivering keynote address at a workshop on Capacity Building for Science and Technology,

Dr Jitendra Singh called for more and more Private Research Foundations to be assimilated with Government Scientific Departments for Technology-led Development of India. He called for equitable funding of scientific research and bringing in greater private participation.

The Minister emphasised that the ANRF envisaged by PM Narendra Modi will catapult India to the league of developed nations pioneering new research in new frontiers.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, ANRF will have to nudge companies to invest in R&D. He added that the Government is planning a unique Public Private Partnership (PPP) entity for which ₹36,000 Cr of the research funding is to come from the private sector, mostly industry whereas Government will put ₹14,000 Cr for the same, to ensure greater participation of industry.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the pace of change is so rapid that India can’t afford to wait any longer and time has come to end the demarcation of Public and Private. He called for meaningful exchange of ideas between public and private labs for building a tech-led prosperous India.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, Scientists should adopt team driven approach for problem solving and product development rather than individual approach towards research.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed happiness that all the heads of the Scientific Department attended the Capacity Building meeting today along with a large number of scientists joining online. The Minister exhorted the scientific community to pick up good things and best practices of the Corporate Sector. He also underlined that a threshold of absorption of capacity building must be defined.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that India is now launching cutting-edge technological breakthroughs in tandem with the Developed countries of the world and gave the example of the National Quantum Mission (NQM) and international laurels in the Space sector.

The Minister said, investments in AI and quantum technology would lead to transformative advances in our everyday lives and greatly benefit our social well-being by impacting healthcare, agriculture, climate change and more. He welcomed the transformative potential of the Endowment fund.

Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Capacity Building Commission, Prof, Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, DBT, Praveen Pardeshi, Member(Admin) CBC and many senior Scientists and officials took part in the workshop.

The intention behind setting up the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) is to provide a strategic framework for capacity building of the ministries and departments. This strategic framework came out to be as Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP), which brings out the identified competencies in a calendarized format. I am happy to join you all here today for the launch of ACBPs for the Department of Space, Atomic Energy, DST, DBT and CSIR The mission is ambitious, but it is also achievable.

Capacity Building for S&T can create a pipeline of skilled researchers, scientists, and professionals who can enable India to engage more effectively in international collaborations as Collaborative research efforts can lead to shared knowledge, cultural exchange, and collective solutions to global problems. Addressing environmental challenges, such as climate change, pollution, and resource depletion, requires scientific expertise. A skilled workforce can contribute to the development of sustainable practices and clean technologies. Focusing on functional competencies policies for S&T, Scientists can provide policymakers with accurate and reliable information to guide decisions on issues ranging from public health to technology regulation. Scientific capacity building contributes to national resilience and preparedness, as we all experienced with Covid-19. Capacity Building for R&D is essential in dealing with natural disasters, pandemics, and other unforeseen challenges. Building scientific capacity encourages interdisciplinary research, where experts from different fields collaborate to solve complex problems. This approach leads to holistic and comprehensive solutions, this also calls for interdisciplinary knowledge sharing between our own S&T departments as well.

Developing a skilled scientific workforce is crucial for achieving technological sovereignty, reducing dependency on foreign technologies, and ensuring self-reliance in critical sectors. A strong scientific workforce is not only necessary for India’s progress and development but is also a driving force behind innovation, economic growth, sustainable practices, and global leadership. Investing in scientific education, research, and capacity building is an investment in the future of the nation. We are in the midst of a technology revolution and we as a nation must make best use of this transformation to deliver good governance for our citizens. A sound structure encapsulating scientific research and development is needed to stay abreast with the fast-paced science ecosystem.