Anurag Kashyap to feature in Nawazuddin’s ‘Bole Chudiyan’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been roped in to feature in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer romantic drama “Bole Chudiyan”.
The film will mark feature directorial debut of Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.
“I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him,” Kashyap said in a statement.
The actor-director duo previously collaborated in films like “Black Friday”, “Gangs of Wasseypur” franchise, “Raman Raghav 2.0” and the Netflix original “Sacred Games”.
In “Bole Chudiyan”, Siddiqui is set to play a passionate lover and has already started preparing for the film, the statement read. (AGENCIES)
