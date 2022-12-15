Anu Bagal, Volunteer of NSS Unit of Government College of Education, who bagged first position in Singing Competition and second prize in Slogan Writing Competition at National Integration Camp held at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak from 7th December to 13th December, is posing for photograph with Principal Prof Aketa Gupta and other staff members. She represented Cluster University of Jammu at All India Level with three other volunteers from different colleges of Jammu.