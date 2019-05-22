Anticipating defeat, Oppn blaming EVMs after exit polls, says Javadekar

NEW DELHI, May 22: A day after the Supreme Court turned down a request seeking 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during counting of votes on May 23, the BJP said on Wednesday that the opposition parties anticipating its definite defeat, were looking for reasons and there is nothing else.

“The opposition anticipating its definite defeat, is looking for reasons. This is ‘diwaliyapan’ (bankruptcy) and nothing else,” BJP leader Prakash Javadekar told reporters here.

The Union Minister wondered why 21 parties came together, recently in Delhi, “to discuss and blame the EVMs”.

“EVM is a machine and cannot be manipulated, and an EVM hackathon challenge to prove that the machines are incorruptible was also given,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan they (opposition Congress) won, no questions were raised but now after exit polls predicted huge victory for the Modi government, they are finding fault with the EVMs.

“EVMs are brought by the centre incharges at one place and machines kept in front of agents of candidates. Videography is also done. Signatures of agents are also taken,” he described.

All procedures are carried out properly by the Election Commission and people from all over the world come to observe it, he said, adding that EVMs, first came in 2004 and the UPA came to power after that and in 2009 also.

No blame-game was played, he said, adding that in Uttarakhand, Assam, Karnataka, and many other states, the opposition won after EVMs were used.

“When they won, then the machines are good and if they lose, machines are bad,” he said in lighter vein. (UNI)