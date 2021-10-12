Anti-Militancy Operations Going On In Valley Purely Based On Human Intelligence: Lt Gen D P Pandey

SRINAGAR, Oct 12: General officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar based army’s 15 Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey said that anti-militancy operations launched by the army in the past few days are based on human intelligence and he would not like to connect any operation with the events that took place in Srinagar or elsewhere.

He, however, said that security forces and the people of Kashmir need to be very careful to keep the communal harmony intact. Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function at SKICC here, the GoC Pandey said that all the anti-militancy operations launched in the past few days were based on human intelligence.

“I would not like to connect these operations with any of the events that took place in Srinagar or elsewhere,” he said in an obvious reference to the selected killings in Srinagar. Replying to a query, the GoC Pandey said that the civilian killings are highly condemnable and that security forces and the people need to be very careful to keep the communal harmony intact.

On the infiltration attempts, he said that so far two attempts were made and both were foiled. “Army is alert and ready to foil any attempt of infiltration on the LoC. The militants operating in the hinterland will be killed with the help of people,” he said.. He said the situation was being dealt with by the army and there was no need for additional forces anywhere.

The GoC paid tributes to the five soldiers martyred in an anti-militancy operation at Dera Ki Gali on Poonch-Rajouri border. He said that even though the area of operation doesn’t pertain to him but “the operation was on in the area.” Earlier, the GoC flagged off 300 students who would pursue different courses across the country under various scholarship programs. (KNO)