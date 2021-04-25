Anti lockdown protests in London

London, Apr 25 : Thousands of people on Saturday marched in central London protesting against the COVID-19

lockdown measures and vaccine passports.

A report by Sputnik stated that most of the protestors came out on streets without face masks

chanting slogans “freedom” and holding placards reading “Medical apartheid is wrong,” “Not to

vaccine passports” and “This is Tyranny,”.

The protesters took to the streets in open defiance of the coronavirus rules still in place and the

Metropolitan Police advising people not to attend any large gathering.

The massive ‘Freedom March’, as its organizers labeled it, started from Hyde Park, went through

Oxford High Street, the Embankment, in the north bank of Thames river, and Parliament Square

before returning to its point of departure, where the crowd listened to live music in a festive

atmosphere.

Lockdown restrictions in England began easing on March 8 with the reopening of schools, and

since April 12 pubs and restaurants were allowed to serve clients in outdoor seating area