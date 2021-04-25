Turkey objects to Biden’s recognition of Armenian massacre as ‘Genocide’

Ankara, Apr 25 : Turkey has vehemently objected to US President Joe Biden’s remarks in which he recognised the

massacre of Armenian ethnic people by Ottoman Turks between 1915-17 as ‘genocide’.

President Joe Biden said in a statement today.

“We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and

recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring,”

April 24 is observed as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the day is observed annually to

commemorate the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

It is estimated that approximately 1.5 million Armenians were killed between 1915-17 by the

Ottoman Empire.

Rejecting the US President’s remarks about the events of 1915, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on

Saturday said that the statement l “We reject and denounce in the strongest terms the statement of the President of the US

regarding the events of 1915 made under the pressure of radical Armenian circles and antiTurkey groups on 24 April,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Biden is neither legally nor morally authorized to judge historical events.acks any scholarly or legal basis and is made under pressure

from anti Turkish groups (Agencies)