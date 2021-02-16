Anti-India elements want to spread instability: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : The Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that many anti-India elements want to spread instability within the country and the national capital had been the focal point.

MoS Home Affairs was speaking at the 74th Raising Day of Delhi Police as the Chief Guest of the event.

Addressing the Delhi Police personnel at the event, Reddy said, “There are many anti-India elements that want to spread instability. Delhi remains their focal point. The riots and illegal protests that took place in February 2020 were a part of this scheme.”

Appreciating the efforts of the Delhi Police the MoS said the way Delhi Police handled the riots and illegal protests are examples for other police forces.

The northeast Delhi violence took place in February 2020, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the violence-related cases.

Reddy further said, “On January 26, we witnessed how anti-India powers used farmers’ protest to disrupt the law and order situation in Delhi.”

“Despite their anti-national activities and provocative behaviour, Delhi Police exercised restraint and tackled the situation responsibly,” he added.

On Republic Day, during the tractor march by farmers to protest against the three farm laws, protestors violated the agreement about the route to be taken and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged.

So far, a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Motivating the police personnel, Reddy said the Delhi Police has the full support of the Home Ministry in their upgradation, welfare and latest training.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, who also present at the event, said, “Delhi Police tackled the COVID-19 lockdown in a commendable manner, earning the title of ‘Dil Ki Police’. We lost 34 police personnel during this period.”

Shrivastava further said, “We conducted an impartial investigation in northeast Delhi violence using technology and evidence. 1 constable lost his life while many personnel got injured. Didn’t discriminate on the basis of religion and registered 755 cases.”

The Delhi Police is celebrating its 74th Raising Day today. (AGENCY)