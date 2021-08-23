Anti-Corruption Court convicts then employee of GP Fund Office

JAMMU, Aug 23: Court of Special Judge Anti-corruption Udhampur convicted an official namely Dinesh Sharma S/o Shri Govind Ram Sharma, to undergo an imprisonment of one year and to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000/-.

Brief facts of the case are that on 03-04-2006, one Puran Chand Verma S/o Shri Thakur Dass R/o H. No. 43, Ward No. 8, Udhampur lodged a written complaint with P/S VOJ stating therein that he superannuated from Government service. He had contributed toward his GPF account. As per the GPF schedule issued by the GPF office Udhampur for the year 2004-05, a credit balance of Rs. 1,00,050/- was shown said account, out of which he had withdrawn a non-refundable amount of Rs. 80,000/- in November 2005 and subsequent to his monthly subscription @ Rs. 200/- per month, there was an amount of abour Rs. 40,000/- as balance credit in the said account which he wanted to withdraw.

Since the final claim was to be settled by District Fund Office Udhampur as such he approached the said office in the last week of March 2006. He approached Bodh Raj, Assistant Compiler (dealing assistant of PHE Class IV employee GPF) and another employee of the said office namely Sh. Dinesh Sharma who dealt with GPF cases of department. On query of the complainant, both Bodh Raj and Dinesh Sharma informed him that there was only an amount of Rs. 8,000/- at his credit instead of Rs. 40,000/-. They further informed him that in case he pays an amount of Rs. 4,000/- as gratification to them, his GPF credit can be enhanced to the tune of Rs. 38,000/-. On further persuasion, the bribe amount was negotiated at Rs. 3,000/- out of which an amount of Rs. 500/- was paid on the same day by the complainant to above said Dinesh Sharma and rest of amount of Rs. 2,500/- was to be paid on 03-04-2006 at District Fund Office Udhampur under compelling circumstances. On receipt of this complaint, FIR was registered and investigation was taken up. After registration of FIR, a trap was laid by the then Vigilance team and arrested both the accused while accepting bribe.

Initially the charge sheet of the case was presented before the Hon’ble Court of Spl. Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu on 14-08-2006 against the above mentioned two accused persons. Later on the trial of case was transferred to Addl. Sessions Court (Anti-Corruption) Udhampur. However, during trial one of the accused person namely Bodh Raj S/o Shri Paras Ram R/o H. No. 315, Preet Nagar, Digiana, Jammu expired.

Court convicted Dinesh Sharma S/o Shri Govind Ram Sharma R/o 23-A Shastri Nagar Jammu for the commission of offences under sections 5(1) (d) R/W 5(2) P.C Act 2006 and 161, 120-B RPC. The Hon’ble Court order stated that he shall undergo one year rigorous imprisonment for each distinct offences and fine of Rs. 10,000/- only. The sentence awarded shall run concurrently. In default of payment of the fine amount within imprisonment period, the accused shall be liable for three months more imprisonment.