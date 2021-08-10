J&K ACB teams raid Jal Shakti Dept offices on embezzlement complaints

Jammu, August 10: Acting swiftly on the complainants of embezzlement, the sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday raided several offices of the Jal Shakti Department across the Jammu region.

Official sources said that ACB teams this morning conducted simultaneous raids across the Jammu region in offices of the Public Health and Engineering Department (Jal Shakti).

“The raids presently are going on at Kathua, Jammu Rural, Jammu Urban, Poonch, Ramban, Nowshera, Dharmadi areas of the region,” said an official.

He said that there were lot of complaints regarding embezzlement in works worth crores of rupees that led to raids. (Agencies)