Anti Corruption Bureau arrested Hakeem Imtiyaz, Junior Engineer posted in R&B Shopian for misappropriation of funds deposited by cellular company in lieu of damages caused to roads for laying of telephone cables

SRINAGAR, September 15: Apni Party’s prominent workers led by party leader Ghulam Mohammad Mir on Tuesday convened a meeting at party office in Lal Chowk Srinagar.

The meeting was addressed by Party’s senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, provincial president Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, district president Sheikh Noor Mohammad. Other party leaders Muntazir Mohi-u-Din, Farooq Andrabi, Irfan Naqeeb and Nazir Dailgami also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders of Apni Party highlighted the day-to-day issues and problems faced by the people in Jammu and Kashmir especially in South Kashmir district Pulwama.

Apni Party leaders also invited the attention of the J&K government led by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha towards the plight of people in Tral Pulwama and urged him to redress the issues of basic amenities like safe drinking water, electricity, healthcare facilities and road infrastructure.

The meeting also pledged to work for strengthening of the party at grassroots level and to disseminate its socio-economic and political agenda to the nook and corner of J&K. The Apni Party leaders stressed on the J&K government to address developmental deficit in J&K and mitigate the sufferings of people.

Meanwhile, over a dozen of prominent youth political activists headed by Mohammad Yaseen Choodisaz from Khanyar constituency also joined the party on Tuesday. Those who joined included Adil Ahmad Salati, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Parvaiz Ahmad Chachoo, Mohammad Saleem Kak, Mohammad Ashraf Sheik, Showkat Ahmad Makhdoomi, Farooq Ahmad Sofi, Javaid Ahmad Makhdoomi, Adil Qadri, Shafat Ahmad, Gulzar Ahmad, Ali Mohammad Dar, Ali Mohammad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, Nazir Ahmad and Tariq Ahmad Khan.

The party senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir and party leaders Farooq Andrabi, Nazir Dailgami, Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Irfan Naqib and Ajaz Rather welcomed the new entrants on this occasion.