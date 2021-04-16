Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik and Olympic qualified sailors included in TOPS

NEW DELHI : Six athletes which include two wrestlers and four sailors have been included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group.

This is as per the policy decision taken at the 56th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell held on April 7, where it was decided that all Olympic-qualified athletes will be supported through TOPS.

“Women’s 57 kg wrestler Anshu Malik and women’s 62 kg wrestler Sonam Malik have been included in the TOPS core group after attaining their Tokyo Olympic quotas at the Asian Wrestling Olympic qualifier,” an official statement read.

Both the athletes were previously a part of the TOPS development group. They are among six wrestlers to win quotas for the Tokyo Olympics.

Joining them in TOPS would be the four sailors who attained qualification at the Mussanah Open Championships. Nethra Kumanan became the first ever Indian female sailor to qualify for the Olympics. Vishnu Saravanan qualified in the laser standard class event and the team of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar qualified in the men’s 49er class event.

There are 113 individual athletes who are supported through the TOPS scheme in the core group, where support is also given to the men’s and women’s hockey teams. (Agency)