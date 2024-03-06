Another PR Extension

The decision by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to extend the deadline for submitting Property Returns (PR) by its employees highlights a concerning trend in administrative accountability. While the extension granted until March 17, 2024, offers a brief respite, it also underscores the persistent issue of laxity in compliance and transparency. The General Administration Department’s notification signifies the administration’s acknowledgement of the widespread non-compliance among its workforce. By allowing defaulting employees to submit their property returns through the online Property Return System (PRS Portal), the Government aims to streamline the process and enhance efficiency. However, this extension marks another instance of prolonging the deadline for filing property returns for the year 2023, raising questions about the effectiveness of enforcement mechanisms and the commitment to upholding integrity in public service.

The significance of property returns cannot be overstated in the context of public governance. They serve as a crucial tool for ensuring transparency and accountability among Government officials, safeguarding against conflicts of interest, corruption, and illicit enrichment. Therefore, any delay or reluctance in fulfilling this obligation undermines trust between the Government and its citizens, eroding the foundation of democratic governance. The responsibility for ensuring compliance rests not only with the defaulting employees but also with the controlling officers and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs). These officials play a pivotal role in overseeing the submission of property returns within their respective establishments. Their failure to enforce deadlines and hold defaulters accountable reflects systemic shortcomings that must be addressed promptly. Moreover, the recurring extensions granted by the Government indicate a systemic issue rather than an isolated incident. Without stringent enforcement measures and a culture of accountability, such extensions risk becoming a routine matter. Transparency and accountability are fundamental principles of good governance, and they must be upheld consistently, without exception. Therefore, alongside extending deadlines, the Government must take proactive steps to address the root causes of non-compliance as soon as possible. The matter needs utmost attention and comprehensive reforms in administrative accountability.