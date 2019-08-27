Another Gujjar killed, militant arrested

High Schools to re-open today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Security forces today recovered body of another kidnapped Gujjar from Tral area of Pulwama district, who had been killed by the militants, and arrested a militant from Baramulla while situation remained peaceful across the Kashmir after which authorities ordered that high schools will reopen in the Valley from tomorrow.

Security forces arrested a militant after he opened firing at a joint check post of 52 RR, 53 CRPF and police near village Delina in Baramulla district of North Kashmir around10.15 pm last night.

He was overpowered and arrested with an AK rifle and one pistol.

He has been identified as Mohammad Iqbal Naikoo of Baramulla town, affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit and was active since July 22, 2019.

The seized weapon belonged to Sub Inspector Amandeep Singh of Udhampur who was injured 5-6 days back.

Meanwhile, another nomad was killed by militants in the higher reaches of Tral in south Kashmir

Abdul Qadir Kohli, hailing from Rajouri district was killed yesterday and his cousin Manzoor Ahmad Kohli was killed today.

While the bullet ridden body of Abdul Qadir was found at Litchinag in the higher reaches of Tral on Monday, the body of Manzoor Kohli, a resident of Sangri Khanmoh, was recovered from Tral’s Lachi Top Behak forest area today, the officials said.

Meanwhile, High schools in the Kashmir valley will reopen from tomorrow in areas where restrictions have been lifted, officials said today.

They also said shops and business establishments can open in areas where there are no restrictions.

Addressing a press conference, Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said, “The Education Department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir valley from tomorrow in the areas where relaxations have been provided.”

She said restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley.

“The restrictions have been eased out in more police station areas, now taking the total number to 81. The curbs will be eased out in 10 more areas on Thursday,” she said.

Asgar said landline telephone services will be restored in 15 more exchanges by Tuesday evening.

Briefing the reporters about the status of schools, Director Education Kashmir Younis Malik said 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the Valley.

He said there has been significant improvement in the attendance of teachers in the schools during the past one week.

“We are making best efforts to increase student attendance in the schools,” he said.

Giving details about the situation, SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, said no major untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley.

“We have not witnessed any major incidents today. Two minor incidents have been reported from Srinagar – one near Tatoo Ground and another in Hawal area. They have been dealt with and we are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

Though the situation was peaceful in Kashmir, but normal life remained affected across the Valley for the 23rd consecutive day today as markets and schools were shut, while public transport was off the roads, officials said.

The situation remained peaceful on Monday and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the valley, they added.

The security personnel deployed to maintain law and order stayed put even as restrictions were lifted from most areas of the Valley, the officials said.

They added that the communication blockade was eased to some extent in the Valley as landline telephone services were restored in most places in view of the improving situation.

However, the services continued to remain snapped in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Press Enclave here.

Mobile services and internet, including BSNL’s broadband and private leased-line internet, remained snapped since August 5, when the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the State into two Union territories-Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Markets across the Valley remained shut for the 23rd consecutive day today as shops and other business establishments were closed, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said, adding that the movement of private vehicles had increased in the State capital here as well as elsewhere in the Valley.

Private educational institutions continued to remain closed while Government schools had opened without any students in attendance, the officials said.