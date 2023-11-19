Another green initiative in Ladakh

Gensol Engineering Ltd. (GEL) has emerged as the lowest tenderer for NHPC’s Kargil Green Hydrogen Mobility Station EPC Project in Ladakh. Gensol has clinched this prestigious undertaking by demonstrating unparalleled techno-commercial prowess in synergy with Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd. (Matrix), as elucidated in an official communiqué. Gensol is poised to engineer a 500-kW grid-connected, ground-mounted solar power endeavour, empowering the hydrogen refuelling station with sustainable energy. The project’s ambit encompasses the comprehensive balance of plant EPC, spanning the installation of the green hydrogen system, storage and dispensing facilities, and essential civil and electrical infrastructure for the cohesive solar and hydrogen integration in Ladakh. The project is slated for completion within a stringent 12-month timeframe.

The Government is committed to green initiatives in Ladakh and had earlier sanctioned the establishment of an elaborate transmission network, entailing a substantial investment of Rs 20,773.70 crore, exclusively dedicated to conveying solar power generated by an expansive 13 GW renewable energy initiative in Ladakh. This momentous undertaking stands as an unparalleled global achievement, characterised by a profound financial injection into solar panels, batteries, and transmission infrastructure. Despite the renewable energy project’s announcement several years ago, the sheer enormity of this enterprise necessitated a prolonged period to ascertain its viability, secure land allocations, and navigate through the intricate web of bureaucratic formalities. The entirety of Ladakh, replete with an abundant reservoir of renewable energy potential, is poised to make a substantive contribution towards India’s renewable energy generation target. The administration has persistently planned to assign unique and eco-friendly initiatives to Ladakh, guided by the overarching vision of fostering the region’s progress while safeguarding its untouched environment and ecology. Given the dearth of infrastructure and the challenging weather conditions, the pace of development in Ladakh remains remarkably challenging and seemingly inconceivable. The narrow timeframe for organising logistics and executing the work poses a formidable challenge. However, despite these obstacles, the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming Ladakh into an exemplary Union Territory within the briefest conceivable period.