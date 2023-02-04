Another Chinese Surveillance Balloon Transiting Latin America: Pentagon

By
Daily Excelsior
-
A balloon floats over Columbia, Mo., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite Chinas firm denials

Washington, Feb 4: The Pentagon on Friday night said that another Chinese surveillance is transiting Latin America.
“We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon. We have no further information to provide at this time,” Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.
The detection of the Chinese surveillance balloon transiting Latin America comes a day after the Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon within its territory flying over Montana, leading to US Secretary of State Tony Blinken postponing his planned trip to Beijing. (AGENCIES)