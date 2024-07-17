Another Batch Of Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath Yatra

JAMMU, July 17: A fresh batch of 3,700 pilgrims left for the Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas on Wednesday amidst tight security measures.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

The 20th batch of pilgrims left at 3:05 am in 127 vehicles under CRPF escort from Bhagwati Nagar base camp. The group included 2,734 men, 952 women and nine children.

Of these, 2,305 pilgrims opted for the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route, while 1,435 chose the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route, they said.

The 52-day yatra, which commenced formally on June 29 from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir, will conclude on August 19.

Officials said that over 3.40 lakh pilgrims have already paid obeisance at the shrine.

Security measures have been intensified around the base camps and along the yatra route following recent terror incidents, including an ambush in Dessa area of Doda district that resulted in the death of four security personnel.

Comprehensive arrangements, including three-tier security, area dominance, route deployments, and checkpoints, have been implemented to ensure a smooth yatra. (Agencies)