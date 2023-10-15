Another award for Ladakh

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) issued a monthly report for the Centralized Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) for States and Union Territories for September 2023. This comprehensive report offers an intricate analysis of various types and categories of public grievances and how they have been resolved. Sizeable grievances were successfully addressed by the various states and UTs, and a large pendency of grievances submitted through the CPGRAMS portal across the various states and Union Territories is also there. Remarkably, the UT of Ladakh has secured a commendable third position within Group B of UTs. The current Central Government has notably established its reputation through the adept utilisation of technology. It is an undeniable reality that a densely populated nation such as ours generates an extensive volume of grievances, making it virtually unmanageable to address these colossal issues through traditional means.

The Ladakh administration has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to addressing public grievances and is rightfully commended for its efforts. This online portal serves as a valuable resource for the public, ensuring a prompt response from Government officials. The automated analysis tool developed holds immense significance for the administration. In the case of Ladakh, an extensive UT characterised by vast geographical expanses and a dispersed population, the challenge is compounded by extreme weather conditions. The capacity to oversee every facet of the UT becomes virtually unattainable. In this context, the online grievance mechanism effectively serves as the eyes and arms of the administration, offering invaluable insights into the occurrences within its jurisdiction.