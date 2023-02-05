Annual Sports Meet held at APS Sunjuwan

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: Army Public School Sunjuwan celebrated its Annual Sports Meet amidst great enthusiasm, frivolous and cheerful atmosphere, here today.

The event was graced by Brig Manpervesh Herr, SM, Chairman, Akashpreet Kaur, Chairperson, FWO, Shivalik Brigade, members of the School management committee and parents.

School Principal, Dinesh Verma extended a warm welcome to the guests and apprised the august gathering with the School achievements and vision ahead. The meet was declared open by Akashpreet Kaur, Chairperson, FWO, Shivalik Brigade with the release of balloons to mark the expression of peace and harmony.

The highlights of the programme were March Past by the students of four houses of the School. The students enthralled the audience with their brilliant dance performances. Various track events like long jump, short put, tug of war, different kinds of races and relay races etc were performed by the students.

The event was coordinated by Meenakshi Sharma, coordinator APS Sunjuwan. The chief guest gave away the prizes to the meritorious students and the sports achievers of the year and appreciated the students and staff for the excellent conduct of the Meet.