Atal Memorial Football tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: First Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Football tournament, organized by Shaheen Football Club, commenced at GGM Science College Ground, here today.

The tournament is being organized under the J&K Football Association (DFA Jammu). The opening match was played between Bank Academy and FC United Kathua, wherein both half ended in draw and the match was decided in tie breaker. The FC United Kathua scripted a win over Bank Academy by 3 goals to 2.

The chief guest of the event was Sohail Kazmi, member of J&K WAQF Board, while guests of honour were Waseem Aslam (Chairman JKFA Election), Jeet Angral (Corporator and Chairman JMC), Majid Khan, Prof. Bashir, Showket Ah. Khanyari, Ashok Sharma, David Masi, Yousuf Don, Amarjeet Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Kamal Kumar, Nazir Andarbi, Nazir Ah. and Ramesh Chander (Former international footballer).

Churchill Bros. will lock horns against Young Star FC, while Young Rovers play with Nagrota FC tomorrow at the same venue at 1pm and 3pm respectively.

Rocky Sharma, Aman Sudan, Rickey Kumar and Aman were the referees of the match.