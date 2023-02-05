Vishal excels again as J&K restricts Bengal at 226/8

U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: Brilliant left-arm orthodox Vishal Kumar once again sparkled with the ball, scalping 4 important wickets against formidable Bengal today to help Jammu and Kashmir restrict Bengal to 226/8 in 90 overs at stumps on Day-1 in the ongoing U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy at Hotel Ground JKCA, here.

Now, Vishal has taken his tally to 32 wickets so far in this tournament, with three times five wicket hauls and 8-wicket haul as his best. He is now among the top four wicket takers in the country and the highest wicket taker has 33 wickets in his kitty before the ongoing match.

Meanwhile, winning the toss and batting first, Bengal rode on a magnificent batting display by Keswani and managed to score a modest total of 226/8 as none of the other batters except skipper Kaushik Maity showed much resistance and application against J&K’s disciplined bowling. Keswani scored sedate 98 runs off 230 balls, studded with 5 boundaries, while Maity contributed unbeaten 47 runs off 81 balls including 4 boundaries. Prayas Ray Barman also contributed 26 runs to the total.

For J&K, Vishal Kumar was the pick of bowlers who took 4 wickets by conceding 63 runs in his 33 overs, while Lone Nasir Muzaffar bagged 2 wickets by giving away 46 runs in his 13 overs. Taizeem Younis Tak and Waseem Bashir claimed one wicket each.