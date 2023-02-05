E&T Cricket Club Red registers win over CC Blue

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: Excise & Taxation Cricket Club Red (CC-1) defeated Excise & Taxation Cricket Club Blue (CC-2) in a nail biting match by 1 wicket at Excise and Taxation Training Institute Nagrota, near here today.

Sameer Malik, captain of E&T CC (02) won the toss and elected to bat first but his decision quickly backfired as Sameer was out in the very first over of the bowling of Balwinder and in the process lost quick four wickets in just 4 overs. But Amit, Sandeep and Gagan consolidated the innings and contributed 39, 27 and 32 respectively and took the score to 144 runs by losing all wickets in 15.3 overs.

For E&T CC (01), Balwinder was the pick of bowler who took 4 wickets, while Ravi and Talib claimed 3 wickets each.

Chasing a victory target of 145 runs, E&T CC (01), Vraj played a captains knock by scoring 50 (39) and was well supported by Hardik and build a partnership of 65 in just 8 overs, while Deepanker and Pankaj rescued the team from losing the contest as the required run rate had crossed 10 runs per over with only one wicket remaining and both contributed 21 and 14 respectively and took the game away from the opponents.

Balwinder was adjudged as man of the match for his excellent bowling spell. The match was organized under the supervision of Anil Chandan (ETO) and Vidya Bhaskar (Chief selector E&T CC).