49th UT level Badminton C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 5: The 49th J&K UT level Badminton Championship, organized by Badminton Association of J&K, commenced at Badminton Hall MA Stadium, here today.

The championship was inaugurated by former Minister Chander Parkash Ganga and president Badminton Association of J&K.

About 250 players from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest underlined the need for more and more sports in the Union Territory as well as the country and appealed to everyone to involve more and more people in the sports.

During the inaugural ceremony, Dr OD Sharma, Chairman BAJK, Rajeev Sharma, Member JKSC, Ashok Singh DSO Jammu, Satish Gupta, Manager, DV Sharma, Vice Chairman BAJK, Balbir Jamwal, general secretary BAJK, Dushyant Sharma, treasurer, and other dignitaries were present during the event.

The matches will be conducted under the supervision of Rahul Sharma, referee\, assisted by Toseef Ahmed, Vikram Saini, Divum Gupta, and others.

In men singles, Aqib Iqbal lost to Akash A Najar, Sayed Mushir beat Owies, Mujeeb Maqbool lost to Aryan Nagpal, Abhay lost to Sarvesh Kumar Heer, Adil Ahmad beat Sunil Malgotra, Aaqib lost to Nitesh, Johan Mohd lost to Adarsh Jamuria, Neelkanth defeated Fizan Azad, Amil Ishaq trounced Kaleem Ulla Khan, Mohd Anas Bhat lost to Faizan, Shariq Khan lost to Manikaya Mahajan, Aryan Gupta beat Sumit Dass, Sahil Bali defeated Adil Meraj, Sohail Amin trounced Upneet Singh, Bhavdeep Singh beat Shaikh Mubashir, Sorab Singh beat Saliq, Gourav Singh lost to Sant Singh and Obaid Nazir lost to Mohd Anif.