Sainik FC defeats Vijaypur FC

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Feb 5: Sainik Colony Football Club defeated Vijaypur Football Club by 5 goals to nil in the first match of the 5th Thaloura Football League, here today.

From the very beginning, Sainik FC dominated Vijaypur and scored back to back 5 goals, while the opponent team failed to secure a single goal during the match.

The tournament is being organized at Ramleela Ground of Thaloura Mandi, in which 16 teams from Samba, Kathua and Jammu are participating.

BJP UT vice president and former Minister Surjit Singh Slathia inaugurated the tournament in presence of Municipal Council President Pawan Kohli, Councilor Raj Singh, Puran Singh, Retired Captain Jaimal Singh, Subash Singh, Shivcharan Singh and Ajay Singh.

Slathia said that such sports competitions should be held regularly so that our youth stay away from bad habits like drugs and remain physically fit. He also appreciated the organizing committee for organizing the tournament.