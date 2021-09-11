Annual Patt Mela begins in J&K’s Bhadarwah

Bhadarwah (J&K), Sep 11: The annual Patt Mela, devoted to Lord Vasuki Nag, commenced here on Saturday amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, officials said.

Patt Mela is a symbol of the Nag culture and is celebrated every year on Nag Panchami with hundreds of people from across Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country converging at Khakhal Mohallah.

Braving rain, a large number of devotees thronged Khakhal and performed the traditional ‘Dekho’ dance.

The visitors, irrespective of their religion, caste and gender, took part in the dance, which makes this festival a symbol of peace, pride and communal harmony, said festival organiser Naresh Gupta.

“Perhaps, this is the only festival in India which has been celebrated for the last 600 years without any untoward or ugly incident, which clearly shows the communal harmony of this area and the respect for our King Nag Pal,” he said.

The Patt Mela is organised a week after the conclusion of the Kailash Yatra, a three-day pilgrimage to Kailash Kund that is located at an altitude of 14,700 ft.