Annual Mahayajnya of Bhagawaan Gopinath performed with great devotion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: The annual Mahayajnya of Jagadguru Bhagawaan Gopinathji was performed across the country and abroad today with religious fervor and utmost devotion for the universal peace and brotherhood.

The main function was held at Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram, Udaiwala Bohri near here where a large number of devotees drawn from different parts of Jammu participated and paid obeisance to Bhagawaanji from early in the morning.

The Mahayajnya started yesterday evening and culminated with Puranahuti this afternoon. It was followed with serving of Prasad to devotees.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the Bhagawaan Gopinathji Trust which organised the function for the devotees and for smooth and successful conduct of the function. Hundreds of devotees young and old rendered selfless services at various counters viz distribution of Prasad, collection of shoes at shoe counter, distribution of fruit refreshment, lemon water etc to devotees. Hassle free movement of devotees was ensured at the Ashram premises. Bhajan and Kirtan continued for the whole day in an atmosphere of bliss and Ananda. The Samohik evening Aarti marked the culmination of the day’s proceedings.

Despite extreme heat, it was gratifying to watch that thousands of devotees participated to pay obeisance to their master from early in the morning till late in the evening.

The Bhagawaan Gopinathji Trust released the mementoes of the Bhagawaan on the occasion. The mementoes besides, Bhagawaan Gopinath Ji Ashram Udaiwala, were also released at Bhagawaan Ji’s Ashrams at Srinagar in Kashmir valley, Pamposh Enclave New Delhi and at Vikaspuri, West Delhi. The memento also include the overview of the various ashrams of the Trust spread across the country. The mementoes will take devotees down to memory lane, as it provides an insight into the phenomenal growth of the Trust since its inception.

The Mahayajnya was simultaneously performed at various other Ashrams at Kharyar, Srinagar, Kashmir, Pamposh Enclave, New Delhi, Vikaspuri, West Delhi, Pune and Bangaluru. It was also performed at Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Chambur and Kandivilli, Mumbai, Vaishali, Ghaziabad and at various satsang Mandals spread across the country. This was stated in a handout issued by Gopinathji Trust here, today.

The Trust complimented the Police, PDD, Municipality , UEED , Traffic police and other authorities for their commendable services on the occasion.