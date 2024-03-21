Annual Amarnath Yatra Likely From June 29 This Year

Jammu, Mar 21: The annual Shri Amarnath yatra this year is likely to begin from June 29.

Official sources said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, chaired a meeting here at Raj Bhawan to discuss arrangements and preparations for the yatra.

The 52-day long pilgrimage to conclude on August 19–on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

“After the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Polls, the administration will get busy with Shri Amarnath preparations, which is likely to commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19,” sources added.

They said that the registration for the Yatra is expected to begin later next month in branches of various banks,” adding they said, “as soon as the official announcement of the Yatra is made, preparations thereafter will be done on warfooting.”

The live telecast of Aarti for the Yatra will start from the month of July.

In 2023, around 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited Shri Amarnath Cave. (AGENCIES)