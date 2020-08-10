Andaman optical fibre cable project symbol of Modi’s commitment to ease of living: Nadda

NEW DELHI : BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the inauguration of the optical fibre cable project linking the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the rest of the country is a “symbol” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ease of living.

By inaugurating the submarine optical fibre cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, the prime minister has opened doors to endless opportunities for the people of Andaman and Nicobar, Nadda tweeted.

“Along with providing cheap & good facilities of mobile connectivity and fast internet, this will also help in boosting the tourism. Optical fibre project connecting Andaman & Nicobar to the rest of the country & the world is a symbol of Modi Ji’s commitment to Ease of Living,” he said.

The prime minister on Monday inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fibre project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the Union Territory at par with services in the mainland. (PTI)