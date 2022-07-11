Anarock appoints Mudit Gupta as Head of Hyderabad Residential Ops

Hyderabad, July 11: Anarock, India’s leading independent Real Estate services firm has appointed Industry Veteran Mudit Gupta as Head of its Hyderabad Residential operations.

With over 13 years of hands-on sales and marketing experience across the residential real estate value chain, Mudit Gupta has been with the Anarock group since 2020, serving as Head of Residential Business Operations (South), a release said on Monday.

Previously, Mudit was with Tata Housing Development Company Limited as Brand & Marketing Head, North India, after three years with Godrej Properties Limited as Head – Marketing & Product Development, Mumbai.

Between 2011-2014, he pioneered ground-breaking marketing initiatives as brand manager for Lodha Group (now Macrotech).

A computer science and engineering graduate, he also holds a Global Master’s degree in Business Administration.

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman – Anarock Group, said, “Mudit Gupta has an outstanding track record as a thoroughbred real estate professional with exposure to multiple markets and leadership roles.

With a sound basis in marketing and sales, he has excellent real estate industry relationships and deep knowledge of the Southern real estate markets.

As ANAROCK’s head of Residential Business Operations for the South India region, he has been instrumental in securing high-profile accounts and mandates for the firm within and beyond Hyderabad.

We are gratified to have him spearhead and sharp focus on our residential operations in the vibrant Hyderabad market,” Kumar added.

Mudit Gupta said, “ANAROCK is a company which values and actively fosters top talent within its ranks, and I am thrilled with this elevation.

More importantly, it empowers me to deploy the Firm’s full resources to tap Hyderabad’s burgeoning housing market.

ANAROCK has a robust presence here, and we are extremely bullish about the city’s future as it is in a major growth phase,” he said.

“In H1 2022, Hyderabad saw an all-time high of new residential launches at about 37,330 units – the second-highest launch rate among the top 7 cities after Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” Gupta added. (UNI)