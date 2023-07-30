Anarnath Yatra 2023 | 28th Batch Of 1974 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu Base Camp

JAMMU, July 30: A fresh batch of 1974 pilgrims amidst the chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ on Sunday left from Bhagwati Nagar Base camp here for Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

An official said that 1974 pilgrims left the base camp in a convoy of 85 vehicles.

A group of 1410 pilgrims (1107 males, 240 females,, two children, 45 Sadhus and 16 sadhvis) left for Pahalgam in a convoy of 56 vehicles.

For Baltal, 564 pilgrims comprising 439 males, 123 females and two children left in a convoy of 29 vehicles amid tight security arrangements.

The yatra that started on July 1 will conclude on August 31. (Agencies)