Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Apr 24: Terrorists shot at and injured a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening, officials said here.

The ultras opened fire on Aqib Ahmad Dar (31) at Marhama in Anantnag district at around 9 pm, they added.

Dar was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured a civilian namely Aqib Dar of Zafarpora Marhama, Bijbehara area of #Anantnag, near his house. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a tweet.