Anantnag terror attack: Guv expresses grief over loss of CRPF men

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed deep anguish on Thursday over the loss of CRPF men in Wednesday’s terror attack in Anantnag district as floral tributes were paid to the slain personnel at a function held at Humhama.

Condemning the cowardly attack, the governor said his heart went out to the departed soldiers and their families, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

“Whenever successful attempts are made by the security forces to either conduct peaceful elections or continuous elimination of terrorists, the masterminds of terrorists from across the border order them to carry out fidayeen (suicide) attacks on forces and yesterday’s attack in Anantnag district was also a fidayeen attack,” Malik said.

He added that the terrorists and their handlers should know that “our resolve to eliminate this menace (of terrorism) is unshakable”.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for the five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in the attack at Anantnag’s Khanabal on Wednesday evening.

Governor’s advisor K Vijay Kumar led officials from the CRPF, police and other security agencies in paying tributes to the slain personnel. (AGENCIES)