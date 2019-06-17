Anantnag encounter: two militants killed, operation continues

ANANTNAG: Two militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in this south Kashmir district early on Monday, official sources said.

They said acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants at Bidroo Akingam, Anantnag troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation early this morning.

All the exit points were sealed, sources said, adding when the security forces were moving towards a particular area in the village, militants hiding there opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons. The fire was returned ensuing in an encounter, they said.

Official sources said two militants were killed and their bodies were recovered.

However, when security forces were searching the area there was fresh firing from militants still hiding there.

The operation was still going on when the reports last came in, they added.

Meanwhile, internet mobile service has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.

Additional security forces and state police personnel have been deployed outside the cordoned off areas to prevent demonstration, official sources said.

